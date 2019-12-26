Grants to improve technology in Shepparton kindergartens

The Andrews Labor Government is supporting kindergartens across Northern Victoria with grants to give them access to the latest technology.

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp MP announced that Kialla Children’s Centre Inc., Tallygaroopna Children’s Centre, Goodstart Early Learning (Archer Street and Bourchier Street in Shepparton), and Toolamba Preschool will receive a grant to buy new devices – giving early childhood professionals the resources they need to support their important work.

These services are among more than 400 across the state to benefit from an information technology grant, as part of the Labor Government’s $33.6 million investment in the 2019/20 Budget for the Children’s Facilities Capital Program and Inclusive Kindergarten Facilities Program.