Great home entertainment ideas at Hobby Boss

As we all spend more time at home due to the current COVID-19 situation, parents may be struggling to find different ways to keep the kids entertained. If they’re bored and want something new and fun to do, head into Hobby Boss for a large range of remote control and slot cars to keep the whole family entertained.

Hobby Boss owner, Malcolm McLeod said, “We’ve got plenty of stock in store for both kids and adults, from slot cars, remote control cars, model kits and even building block sets.

“We also offer repairs on all things remote control, and have plenty of spare parts available for all your slot and remote-controlled cars.”

Hobby Boss is open from 10am to 6pm on weekdays, and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays. Call 5940 7542 or visit 37 Lockwood Road, Shepparton. And if you can’t make it in-store, Hobby Boss will provide after-hours delivery within the local Shepparton area.