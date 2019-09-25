Great opportunity to get out and about

IN OCTOBER, Greater Shepparton City Council is joining in to celebrate the more than one million Victorians aged 60+ who make such a valuable contribution to our society.

The Victorian Seniors Festival runs annually throughout the month of October and provides a great opportunity for locals to get out and about in their community, with more than 2000 events and activities to be held around the state.

For local residents, there will be 32 activities held in Greater Shepparton for seniors. The activities will include a Cultural Bus Tour to visit local places of significance of our multicultural communities, as well as Barefoot Bowls, Festival Country Concert, Seniors Gala Dinner, Movie Matinee, River Heritage Walk and Talk, Seniors Trivia Afternoon, Historic Tour, Vaudeville Show, Nature Photography, Seniors Painting Day, The Pleasures of Gardening and much, much more.

Greater Shepparton City Council’s Seniors Festival Booklet contains details on all 32 events, as well as more information on the Victorian Seniors Festival. The booklet can be found online at www.greatershepparton.com.au, at council’s offices or at local community hubs and agencies.