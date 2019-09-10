Great turnout for the Big Red Kidney Walk

RED goes faster, but speed wasn’t on the agenda for the walkers who circled Victoria Park Lake on Sunday, dressed in red and ready to raise funds for Kidney Health Australia.

The Big Red Kidney Walk is a fun national day where the community gathers to participate in events all across the country to raise vital awareness of kidney disease and funds to improve the quality of care for those already living with the disease.

At the time of writing, 901 fundraisers from across Australia have raised almost $326,445 for Kidney Health Australia. The charity helps provide services for kidney donors and patients, including providing support housing after transplants and dialysis.

On Sunday’s event at Victoria Park Lake, just over 100 participants took part in the walk, where they were treated to a delicious warm breakfast and the opportunity to purchase donated goodies, with all funds going to Kidney Health Australia.