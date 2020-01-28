Greater Shepparton Australia Day Award winners 2020

The winners of the 2020 Australia Day awards were announced across Greater Shepparton on Sunday.
Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Seema Abdullah congratulated all award recipients and acknowledged the outstanding contributions they have made to Greater Shepparton.
“We have many individuals in our region who continue to make Greater Shepparton proud, and it was fantastic to be able to honour them in the way of an Australia Day Award,” Cr Abdullah said.
Overall Greater Shepparton
Citizen of the Year – Allan Shields
Community Event of the Year – Rock on Murchison.
Young Citizen of the Year – Stephanie Hicks
Shepparton
Citizen of the Year – Wade Gregory
Community Event of the Year – Shepparton Carols by Candlelight
Young Citizen of the Year – Thomas Saxton
Senior Citizen of the Year – Stan Jezewski
Sports Award – Samuel Brown
Mooroopna
Citizen of the Year – Leonard Balfour
Dookie
Citizen of the Year – Allan Shields
Young Citizen of the Year – Tim Doornkamp
Community Event of the Year – Childrens Hospital Appeal/ Dookie Lions Club
Senior Citizen of the Year – Roderick Harmer (posthumously)
Sports Award – Brendan Medows
Toolamba
Citizen of the Year – Pat Patt
Young Citizen of the Year – Reece Evans
Community Event of the Year – Carols in the park/Toolamba Lions club
Community Service of the Year – Andrea Pogue
Senior Citizen of the Year – Heather Mulcahy
Murchison
Citizen of the Year – Tino Catania
Junior Sports Award – Riley Plum
Community Event of the Year – Rock on Murchison
Tatura
Citizen of the Year – George Ferguson
Community Event of the Year – Tatura Australian Day committee
Young Citizen of the Year – Stephanie Hicks
Senior Citizen of the Year – Jack Muir
Arcadia
Citizen of the Year– Rowen Gribben