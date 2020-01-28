Greater Shepparton Australia Day Award winners 2020

The winners of the 2020 Australia Day awards were announced across Greater Shepparton on Sunday.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Seema Abdullah congratulated all award recipients and acknowledged the outstanding contributions they have made to Greater Shepparton.

“We have many individuals in our region who continue to make Greater Shepparton proud, and it was fantastic to be able to honour them in the way of an Australia Day Award,” Cr Abdullah said.

Overall Greater Shepparton

Citizen of the Year – Allan Shields

Community Event of the Year – Rock on Murchison.

Young Citizen of the Year – Stephanie Hicks

Shepparton

Citizen of the Year – Wade Gregory

Community Event of the Year – Shepparton Carols by Candlelight

Young Citizen of the Year – Thomas Saxton

Senior Citizen of the Year – Stan Jezewski

Sports Award – Samuel Brown

Mooroopna

Citizen of the Year – Leonard Balfour

Dookie

Citizen of the Year – Allan Shields

Young Citizen of the Year – Tim Doornkamp

Community Event of the Year – Childrens Hospital Appeal/ Dookie Lions Club

Senior Citizen of the Year – Roderick Harmer (posthumously)

Sports Award – Brendan Medows

Toolamba

Citizen of the Year – Pat Patt

Young Citizen of the Year – Reece Evans

Community Event of the Year – Carols in the park/Toolamba Lions club

Community Service of the Year – Andrea Pogue

Senior Citizen of the Year – Heather Mulcahy

Murchison

Citizen of the Year – Tino Catania

Junior Sports Award – Riley Plum

Community Event of the Year – Rock on Murchison

Tatura

Citizen of the Year – George Ferguson

Community Event of the Year – Tatura Australian Day committee

Young Citizen of the Year – Stephanie Hicks

Senior Citizen of the Year – Jack Muir

Arcadia

Citizen of the Year– Rowen Gribben