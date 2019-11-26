Greater Shepparton busy with activities for International Day of Disabled Persons

The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

Greater Shepparton City Council is a strong supporter of programs that assist in breaking down the perception about disability and will celebrate International Day of Disabled Persons by holding events at Shepparton Sports Stadium and Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) on Tuesday 3 December 2019, beginning at 10am and 11am respectively.

The free event at Shepparton Sports Stadium will include all abilities sports including wheelchair football, soccer, wheelchair basketball, badminton and table tennis, as well as a free barbecue.

Shepparton Art Museum will hold a free all abilities tour of the current collection exhibition A Finer Grain. There will be two sessions at 11am and 2pm, with an Auslan interpreter accompanying the 2pm group.

Council’s Access and Inclusion Officer, Mark Tomkins encourages the community to get involved in the International Day of People with Disability events.