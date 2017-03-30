Greater Shepparton District 9800 Rotary conference David Lee

THE 2017 District 9800 Rotary Conference will be held from Thursday, March 30 to Saturday, April 1 at the Eastbank Centre, Shepparton.

District 9800 Conference is the largest business conference Shepparton has held for a number of years, with over 700 Rotarians and well over 1000 visitors converging on the region.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “This is one of the biggest conferences held in our region over the last decade and will see a boom for local businesses as delegates spend up big on accommodation, entertainment, dining, retail and visiting the many great tourism attractions we have in the region.”

Speakers will include the district governor, Neville John, the Minister for Multicultural Affairs and director rotary international, Noel Trevaskis OAM.

District governor Neville John said, “We have some pre-conference events such as a cultural immersion experience, a historical walking tour and golf, all on Thursday, March 30. We have developed a strong sponsorship relationship with Tallis Wines and they are sponsoring the ‘Tastes of Harmony’ welcome function on Thursday evening, along with the Victorian Government of Multiculturalism & Community.”

The overarching theme for the 2017 District 9800 Conference experience will be social cohesion, a critical societal element that research recognises as being seen in communities that prove to be particularly resilient in times of stress. The theme of the Conference is ‘Connecting Communities – Serving Humanity’

The conference has received Council support and will lead to an estimated economic stimulation of $669,800 in direct spending in the region.

Cr Adem said, “We are delighted to be hosting and supporting this significant conference in Greater Shepparton. This once again reinforces our reputation as a leading events destination which is continuing to keep local businesses busy and our economy strong.”

Rotarians, the community and business leaders will explain how they help their local communities and the wider world by joining together, engaging in ideas and taking action to connect communities and lead change.

The community of Greater Shepparton is a prime example of leadership and innovation in its approach to the theme of the conference.

For more information visit www.rotaryconference.org.au