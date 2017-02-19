Greater Shepparton to host Victorian Country Swimming Championships Nicholise Garner

GREATER Shepparton has pulled off yet another big event coup for the Goulburn Valley. Australia Day weekend in 2018 will be abuzz with more than 1,500 visitors to converge on the Greater Shepparton region to compete in Victorian Country Swimming Championships over three days.

Goulburn Valley District Swimming Association president, Rodney Jackson was elected as president six months ago and has been involved with the Shepparton Swimming Club for more than two years. Rodney said, “We have been working to bring a more professional edge to local swimming carnivals and providing expertise, our meets are professional and competitive. We are able to identify kids with a drive for competition swimming and provide them with timing and starting equipment to run a professional meet and to bring out the competitive edge in swimmers as they aim to improve their own times.”

When asked why Shepparton? Swimming Victoria CEO, Jason Hellwig said, “Why NOT Shepparton?” gesturing to the beautiful surroundings at Aquamoves and across Victoria Park Lake. Jason said, “Actually, there are a number of reasons we chose to host the event in Shepparton. With the work of Rodney and his team the sport is growing, there’s a district here that’s doing great things and are really well organised. On top of that you’ve got a council and a facility and a district team that are working really closely together and have demonstrated that this event meant a lot to them. Then there’s the physical opportunity.

“The pool itself is great, the footprint that the pool is in is great and it’s in the middle of Victoria, making it easily accessible to Victorians. The main reason though is Rodney and his team and the relationship that they’ve got with the council and the venue. We know it’s going to be a fantastic event and it highlights the progress that they’ve made for sport in this part of Victoria.”

Jason said, “It’s a fantastic event with so much energy. The noise of the Country Championship is unbelievable. It’s more noise than we get at the State Open Championships.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem hopes to see the event grow support for swimming and bring more people to the region as a result. “The Country Championships will draw competitors, officials and families from all around the state, which will create an amazing atmosphere over the three days at Aquamoves,” Cr Adem said. “Council estimates the flow on effect to the local economy will be $1.5M, which is just fantastic.”

Rodney said, “The event reflects an ongoing change in Goulburn Valley District Swimming, which was facing the possibility of merging with surrounding districts only three years ago. The spirit and determination shown in building up this community have made it the perfect host for this landmark event.

“Our district has great clubs, great people, great coaches, great swimmers.

“This will give them and our sport in the region a well-deserved moment in the sunshine,” Rodney said.

Swimming Victoria president, Paul Malcolm said, “There is no event more exciting, loud, colourful and fun filled than the Country Swimming Championships and we look forward to bringing the excitement of country swimming, along with the anticipated 700 swimmers and 2,000 swimming community members, to Shepparton next year.”