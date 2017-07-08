Green ‘n’ Grow Garden Centre Nicholise Garner

A UNIQUE purchase opportunity! Green ‘n’ Grow Garden Centre is a family owned and operated nursery, café and gift shop. Established over 37 years ago the business is now regarded as one of North East Victoria’s premier garden centres. Located in Benalla, the property consists of 2.10 hectares of well-groomed lawns and gardens; with the extensive grounds consisting of immaculate lawns, mature trees and shrubs coupled with lakes and water features.

NAI Harcourts- Rinnovate Business Brokers director, Veronica Doxey said, “This is a fantastic business opportunity for anyone with a passion for gardening and the outdoors, it really is such a beautiful space and including the café, there’s so much on offer here.”

The nursery stocks a huge range of garden and landscaping supplies with everything you could want in relation to landscaping, along with the Shady Elm Café which overlooks the relaxing surrounds and beautiful botanical setting. The café serves healthy inspired home cooked meals with all produce grown in their very own kitchen gardens.

Located on site is the owner’s residence. It is a four bedroom, brick veneer home with a Colorbond roof. The house consists of a modern kitchen-dining room, separate living room with split system heating and air conditioning throughout the home. The main bedroom has a large ensuite and built in robes. There are three other bedrooms all with built in robes plus an additional ensuite, which can be utilised by two of the other bedrooms. The home is on 1.5 acres of beautiful, landscaped gardens and includes an in-ground pool and entertainment area. There is also a commercial worm farm, which is used by both the home and café.

