Grid Kid has grand day

LOCAL resident, Cedah Opie had the red carpet rolled out for her at the Grand Prix recently, after she was selected as one of this year’s Grid Kids.

Paired with Ferrari driver, Sebastian Vettel, Cedah was lucky enough to keep the suit, hat and boots that she wore for the day, and even had the chance to get 16 drivers sign her jacket.

Cedah said, “I felt a bit nervous, but I had lots of fun. It was a good experience.

“We got to have a behind-the-scenes look at the pit and paddock and got to meet all the drivers.

“I also got to meet Daniel Ricciardo. It was a dream come true.”