Group to keep council in check David Lee

A NEW group is hoping to be formed that will have the aims to keep council in check when it comes to rates, with Ratepayers Victoria (RPV) calling on the public to attend its upcoming meeting to express interest in forming the group.

Ratepayers Victoria vice president, Frank Sullivan said, “RPV have found that where a ratepayer group is operating at a council, that council seems to perform in a more ethical manner.

“One of the benefits for a ratepayer is when they have a dispute with their council and the matter is not resolved, then generally the ratepayer has to use their own money to fight to get a satisfactory result for them, where as the council will use ratepayers money to fight the case. This is not the fairest system.

“With a ratepayer group operating in your town, the ratepayer can turn to their ratepayer group for advice and guidance over many issues.

“RPV recently opened a ratepayer group in Darebin Council (Northcote area in Melbourne) which meets the elected councillors of Darebin regularly to discuss problems and at times comes up with solutions to those problems. This is a win for everybody.

“If a ratepayer group is formed in Shepparton, they will attend all council meetings and then make a report on their website as to what happened at that council meeting.

“This is a very important time for ratepayers as there is a rewriting of the Local Government Act, which is the rule book that councils operate under.

“RPV encourages you, the ratepayers of Shepparton, to attend the public meeting we have called…it is your council.”

The public meeting will been held on March 27 from 7pm to 9pm at the Senior Citizens Centre hall, Welsford Street, Shepparton.