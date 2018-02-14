Growing plants and community partnerships David Lee

SHEPPARTON Villages has entered into a flourishing partnership with Shepparton’s Billabong Garden Complex, which will see Billabong’ and around 30 supported employees grow 5,000 plants for our new 120 bed, $34M Shepparton Villages development.

Shepparton Villages head gardener, Barry Campbell approached Billabong Complex manager, Tracy Lamont to see if she and her team would be interested in tendering for the massive project, and Tracy was more than up for the challenge.

Barry said, “It was about six months ago we started to discuss it as we are very interested in quality, we were keen to keep it local and being able to support Billabong who have always been good to us was such a great opportunity.”

Tracy said the partnership was a win-win for both organisations.

“Shepparton Villages has always supported us, with what we do and how we are so it is fantastic that we can be part of this new project. We’ve been working on advanced trees and will also be doing seedling closer to the time,” Tracy said.

The team at Billabong’ had to research and find the selection recommended by the consultants, then ensure they had the right numbers for the project before beginning the process of growing and nurturing over 5,000 plants.

“We’ve got the landscaping needs but also the courtyards within the development,” Barry said.

The Billabong’ supported employees will also help plant the trees, shrubs and seedlings when the time comes close to the project’s completion in mid-2018.

Shepparton Villages CEO, Kerri Rivett said she was thrilled to have yet another local community partnership.

“We’re all about community – we have our own village life here but our residents are a part of the local community as much as anyone and it is so fantastic when we can involve groups and individuals locally in what we do. We’re thrilled to be working with Billabong’ on this project,” Kerri said.