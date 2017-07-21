GV Health Board undergoes restructure David Lee

AFTER being at the helm of the GV Health Board as chair for six years, Peter Ryan has been succeeded by Rebecca Woolstencroft, but that’s not the only change that the board has undergone through its recent restructure.

As well as the new chair appointment, Roslyn Knaggs has resigned from her role as GV Health Board director.

GV Health CEO, Trevor Saunders said, “Rebecca brings extensive experience as a Chartered Accountant and CEO of a financial services business. Rebecca has a Bachelor Commerce, Accounting and Business Management and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

“Rebecca has served as a director on several boards, with experience in the health and education sector as a board member and audit chair. Her expertise is in strategic planning, financial management, business management and governance.

“Rebecca is passionate about the local community and has had much involvement through her previous role as a GV Health Foundation Trustee. We welcome Rebecca.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the former chair, Peter Ryan for his outstanding contribution to GV Health and the community over two terms as chair, since 2011. Peter has been a wonderful leader and realised many achievements for GV Health during his time here.

“We thank Roslyn Knaggs for her dedication and commitment to the community and the organisation in the director role since 2010.

“Announcements about other changes and appointments to the board for the 2017/18 year are yet to be made,” Trevor said.