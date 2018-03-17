Hammer to run as local Liberal candidate David Lee

SHEPPARTON businesswoman and long-time community advocate, Cheryl Hammer has been selected to contest the seat of Shepparton for the Liberal Party at November’s state election.

The mother of three will be the first Liberal candidate to contest Shepparton since 2006.

Cheryl owns The Churches, a successful local accommodation business, is also currently working as executive officer for philanthropic organisation, The Sir Andrew and Lady Fairley Foundation and heading up not-for-profit charity organisation, The Community Fund Goulburn Valley for three years.

Cheryl has a journalism career spanning 30 years which started in Shepparton, and is also a partner in a farming business with husband, Rhys Sutherland, at Cosgrove at the foot of the Dookie hills.

Cheryl said, “I am looking forward to gaining the trust of the voters of the Shepparton electorate and represent them in the Lower House of the Victorian Parliament.

“I will be a strong advocate on local issues that we face here in the seat of Shepparton; rail and roads, small business and tourism, health and education.

“I am proud to be chosen as the Liberal Party candidate for the seat of Shepparton at the state election and I am looking forward to being a part of a Matthew Guy led Liberal Government.”