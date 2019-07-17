Handcrafted jewellery to last a lifetime

THESE days, there are very few companies in Australia that can say they are owned and run by professional jewellers and engravers.

Both Jacek and Bozena at JB Jewellers have a lifetime of knowledge as goldsmiths and craftsman, with skills to create a beautiful piece using all types of precious metals and jewels. It took them years to study under the guidance of well-qualified masters. They are still tirelessly gathering a multitude of skills and never stop learning.

Jacek handcrafts pieces to compliment the individual, making each piece unique and beautiful in its own way. As a qualified gemmologist, diamond grader and registered valuer, Jacek is able to advise you in choosing the perfect stone for your style and budget.

Bozena specialises in restoring antique jewellery, remodelling, engraving and general repairs.

JB Jewellers love to be apart of the most precious moments in life. From births, engagements, weddings and anniversaries; each masterpiece is created with love, precision and quality, knowing it’s needed to last a lifetime.

For a beautiful range of handcrafted jewellery, valuations and personalised creations you are invited to see the dedicated JB Jeweller’s team at 265 Maude St, Shepparton or call 5831 1611.