Happiness comes in waves

The idea that the wind can propel us across the water is almost as old as man itself. Twice a week out on Victoria Lake, small Hansa yachts can be seen propelling across the waters with people coming to terms with the power of the wind.

Shepparton Sailability is a local non-profit organisation that provides people of all abilities the opportunity to learn to sail while having a fun time on the water.

To make it happen, Sailablilty relies on volunteers to participate in roles of sailing crew, instructing, dock hands, recovery boat driver and or crew, yacht rigging, volunteer coordination and rostering.

No experience is necessary as training will be provided. Hours are flexible and people of all levels of fitness are welcome.

To register your interest in becoming a volunteer, contact Roy Hill by email at [email protected]ond.com