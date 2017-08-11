Harston bridge refurbishment adds 50 years of life David Lee

A ROAD bridge in Harston, near Tatura, that was built almost 60 years ago is being given a new lease on life, with it undergoing a $120,000 refurbishment as part of Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) Winter Works.

As well as road bridges, this project includes replacement of road culverts, private culverts and drainage subways, as well as 11km of channel bank remodelling and 18km of rock armouring.

The Heath Road bridge crosses the Central Goulburn number eight channel and GMW field supervisor, Jamie Talbot said the centre pier was in need of replacement.

“We had to de-water the channel first, install a cofferdam, or temporary dam, and remove the silt and mud with an excavator,” Jamie said.

“Then we lifted the bridge beams off and put in some pre-cast bridge footing to stabilise the bridge and its base. Rock armouring has also been laid in the channel.”

A crane has been on site in recent days to lift the bridge beams back into position following the pier works. Grout will then be poured on the bridge deck.

“We’re utilising the old structure to put everything back together,” Jamie said.

“This is a great option because the bridge would have cost $350,000 to replace. So this is a cost-effective way of carrying out this work.”

“We’re 100 percent local with the contractors we use. Even with labour hire, crane hire, quarry products and concrete – it’s all local.”

Lead project manager, Linc Wellington said the works will extend the life of Heath Rd bridge for another 50 years.

“We’ve had a good working relationship with council to carry out these works, and the nearby landowner has also been accommodating,” Linc said.