Have you got summer feet?

FOOT pain and discomfort can be debilitating and it’s something that affects all ages and is particularly an issue that comes up for many people as the weather heats up.

Nixon Podiatry business owner, Sally Howes said, “We refer to some foot health conditions as ‘Summer Feet’ because the heat and change in footwear can really bring on problems like cracked heels, corns and calluses. Fungus thrives in the heat and tinea can also be a big problem for patients.

“Given the correct tools, experience and knowledge, in a single treatment session at Nixon Podiatry, we can help remove cracks and splits in heels. High heels and wearing thongs in combination with heat and sweat can play havoc with foot health and heel cracks and splits can make people susceptible to infections which of course is a real issue for people with diabetes.”

