Have your say on mall David Lee

Plan released to “activate” the city’s centre

RESIDENTS and business owners across the city are being encouraged to view and provide opinions on a new “activation” concept for the Maude Street Mall.

The concept plan, which has been put forward by local urban design company, Spiire, detail the possible implementation of various ‘pop-up’ infrastructure items including a picnic area, food kiosks in the form of shipping containers, an open air dining hall, food events, open air gallery, veggie patch, playground near the tower and the installation of a solar tree and play area in the playground at the High Street end of the mall.

During a special media preview of the plans last week, Spiire stated the purpose for the $340,000 pop-up infrastructure items was to draw people to the mall, which has been based on research carried out on similar projects in Geelong.

If the community consultation is successful, the plans will begin to be put into place immediately, with a hope to have the installation completed by mid next year.

Spiire landscape architect, Melissa Stagg said, “This approach to the mall is about identity, clarity and incremental change.

“As a company, we sat down and thought about Shepparton and we looked at the essence of Shepparton, which we broke down into three parts. The water and environment, cultural diversity and our food bowl status. We looked at how we can bring those elements into the mall.

“The main idea behind this is to start to rethink the mall and think about how we can test the environment. We are looking at rebranding the mall and making us think of it in a new way and think about what might be possible.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “In February 2014, council resolved to postpone further consideration of the reopening of the Maude Street Mall to traffic and instructed council officers to explore the viability of both activating and improving the amenity of the Maude Street Mall.

“The idea behind activation is that it gives people additional reasons to go into and stay in the mall.

“The Spiire concepts are just a starting point to get ideas of what can be done to revitalise the mall. If you have any different ideas or thoughts on the mall we want to hear about them too.”

Council has set up a shop front to allow the community to view the concept plan and have their say at 189 Maude Street Mall (formerly Valley Booksellers). Feedback can also be provided by filling out an online survey at www.greatershepparton.com.au, which will be accepted until December 22.

To help the community visualise some of the concepts being considered, council is also holding two walking tours of the mall, leaving from 189 Maude Street Mall on Thursday, December 15 at 1pm and Tuesday, December 20 at 11am.

There will also be a traders meeting Wednesday, December 14 at 189 Maude Street Mall, Shepparton from 5:30pm to 6pm to discuss the concept plans.