Have your say on MDBA plan amendments David Lee

THERE is just one month left before submissions on the proposed Basin Plan amendments close and the Murray–Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) is encouraging submissions from the community.

MDBA chief executive, Phillip Glyde said that it was important that the MDBA heard the full range of views from communities.

“The MDBA continues to hold community information sessions to provide an opportunity for people to understand what changes are being proposed to the Basin Plan and answer questions from communities including Aboriginal people, agricultural and tourism industry representatives and businesses as well as other interest groups such as recreational fishers,” Mr Glyde said.

“I urge all stakeholders and community members regardless of whether they have attended an information session to consider making a submission about the proposed amendments.

“It is imperative that people who make a submission put forward any new information that may not have been considered in setting the proposed amendment, so that we can then determine whether the proposed amendments are what we should recommend to the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources.

“Dates and venues have now been confirmed for Southern basin information sessions for the broader community at Griffith, Loxton and Echuca.

“These Southern basin meetings are a chance for us to reassure people in the Southern basin that the proposed changes in the north will not impact water entitlement holders in the South.

“Aboriginal people have told us that they are interested in groundwater management, so we encourage Traditional Owners to participate in these sessions and make a submission,” Mr Glyde said.

Dates and locations of the meetings are available at www.mdba.gov.au/basin-plan-roll-out/northern-basin/information-sessions

To attend an information session or to find out more, email [email protected] or call 1800 230 067.

Submissions are open until February 10, 2017, and can be made online, by email or via the post.

For more information about the Basin Plan amendment process or to make a submission go to www.mdba.gov.au/BPamendments