Have your say on railway precinct draft master plan David Lee

A VISION for the redevelopment of the Shepparton Railway Precinct was endorsed during the February ordinary council meeting, which has now been released for public comment.

Greater Shepparton City Council will be accepting public comment on the plan until April 3, which hopes to see improvements made to pedestrian and cycle access to the rail station, improvements made to the visual amenity of the precinct, provide amenity improvements for public transport users, make it easier for navigation to the heart of the CBD and to accommodate the longer term objective of relocating the main station platform.

The Draft Master Plan has been prepared by Spiire Australia Pty Ltd and forms part of the Shepparton CBD Revitalisation Project. It conceptualises the transformation of the Shepparton Railway Precinct into an enticing gateway to the City of Greater Shepparton.

Submissions must be made in writing, giving the submitter’s name and contact address, clearly stating the grounds on which the Draft Master Plan is supported or opposed and indicating what changes (if any) the submitter wishes to make.

To view the draft master plan, drop into Greater Shepparton City Council’s offices at 90 Welsford Street, Shepparton or visit http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/consultation/draft-railway-precinct-master-plan

Submissions can be posted to Greater Shepparton City Council, Locked Bag 1000, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632.