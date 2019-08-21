Have your say on Shepparton’s heritage

Greater Shepparton is lucky to be surrounded by a wide variety of cultural heritage sites of local, regional and state significance, owing to our richly layered history, which dates back over 40,000 years.

Today, these heritage places exist within a dynamic and evolving context of our past, connecting the community and telling the story of our municipality.

To ensure the remaining heritage of our region is protected, Greater Shepparton City Council is calling for feedback on the draft 2019 Greater Shepparton Heritage Strategy. Council will be accepting feedback on the plan until Monday, August 26, 2019.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “The draft Greater Shepparton Heritage Strategy seeks to coordinate activities on heritage-related matters during the next four years, with the aim of addressing the challenges of conserving and integrating significant reminders of our heritage for the benefit of current and future generations.

“It will provide direction for the ongoing work that is required to protect and manage our heritage places, cultural landscapes, and associated objects across the City of Greater Shepparton.”

For more information on the heritage survey, contact council’s building and planning department on 5832 9730 or visit www.bit.ly/2THTaka