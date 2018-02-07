Head to lead SAM Foundation as new chair David Lee

ART is something that many people in Shepparton would know runs deep through local identity, John Head’s veins, and this is set to continue in his new role as SAM (Shepparton Art Museum) Foundation chair.

After nearly four years at the helm, outgoing chair, Peter Quinn announced that he was standing down from the role.

Mr Quinn said, “As many people know, I was inspired to get involved with the foundation in 2014 by my mother, Clare who was a great friend of SAM and took much pleasure and pride in the work of the museum. Over the past few years, so much work has happened to make the new SAM a reality.”

With demolition work on the former Shell site having commenced in the past few days, excitement is building for the development stage of the project, with the foundation’s core purpose of fundraising now even more critical to the project’s success.

Mr Quinn said, “I am thrilled that someone of John’s standing in the arts and broader community is stepping up to chair the foundation. John has held a long-term aspiration for a new SAM, and will bring renewed energy and focus to the foundation’s work in raising the private and philanthropic elements of the project financing.”

New chair, John Head has held many roles in the arts community in Shepparton including being a member of the SAM Project Board, artistic director of the Shepparton Festival, convenor of the Shepparton Shorts Short Film Festival, playwright, actor and member of the Shepparton Theatre Arts Group Board.

John acknowledged the great work that Peter had achieved in only four years since the inception of the SAM Foundation and said he is very keen to be involved in ongoing development of this important building.

John said, “I believe the new SAM will be a game changer as a major cultural and economic driver in this region. This project will put Shepparton on the national creative tourism map and improve the liveability and business prospects of the Goulburn Valley.”

Greater Shepparton City Council mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said she acknowledged the hard work of Peter Quinn as the foundation chair over the last four years and welcomed John to the role.

“Peter has done an excellent job in raising the profile of the SAM Foundation and guiding their direction. I am looking forward to John taking up the helm and driving the philanthropic efforts of the Foundation as we are about to enter the next exciting phase for the new SAM,” Cr O’Keeffe said.