Heading out? Don’t forget the four essentials: Phone, wallet, keys, mask

ALL Victorians are now required to wear masks when out in public in an effort to pull back unrelenting COVID-19 case numbers in the state.

The new rule applies to all people over the age of 12, and those who ignore the regulation will be up for a $200 on-the-spot fine if caught by Victoria Police.

“As part of daily patrols, police will be able to issue on-the-spot fines to those not wearing a face covering without a legitimate reason.

This is a critical measure designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

You do not need to wear a face mask if you:

• Driving alone in your car or with family members

• Are eating, drinking or taking medication, including when seated at a restaurant where permitted

• Are doing any exercise or physical activity where you are out of breath or puffing.

Examples include jogging or running, but not walking. You must carry a face covering on you and wear it when you finish exercising

• Are affected by a relevant medical condition, including problems with breathing, a serious condition of the face, a disability or a mental health condition

• Persons whose professions require clear enunciation or visibility of their mouth. This includes teaching or live broadcasting

• When directed to remove the face covering to ascertain identity

In lieu of a proper face mask, a mask can be fashioned out of a scarf, piece of cloth, or other suitable piece of clothing.