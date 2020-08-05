Heading out? Don’t forget the four essentials: Phone, wallet, keys, mask

ALL Victorians are now required to wear masks when out in public in an effort to pull back unrelenting COVID-19 case numbers in the state.
The new rule applies to all people over the age of 12, and those who ignore the regulation will be up for a $200 on-the-spot fine if caught by Victoria Police.
“As part of daily patrols, police will be able to issue on-the-spot fines to those not wearing a face covering without a legitimate reason.
This is a critical measure designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
You do not need to wear a face mask if you:
• Driving alone in your car or with family members
• Are eating, drinking or taking medication, including when seated at a restaurant where permitted
• Are doing any exercise or physical activity where you are out of breath or puffing.
Examples include jogging or running, but not walking. You must carry a face covering on you and wear it when you finish exercising
• Are affected by a relevant medical condition, including problems with breathing, a serious condition of the face, a disability or a mental health condition
• Persons whose professions require clear enunciation or visibility of their mouth. This includes teaching or live broadcasting
• When directed to remove the face covering to ascertain identity
In lieu of a proper face mask, a mask can be fashioned out of a scarf, piece of cloth, or other suitable piece of clothing.