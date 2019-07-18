Health amalgamation complete and new board appointed

In January, it was announced that the health services of Nathalia, Cobram and Numurkah (NCN) would join services with the aim to improve health access to care for local communities across the region..

Last week, the new NCN Health board, appointed by the Minister of Health, met to officially welcome the voluntary amalgamation of Nathalia, Cobram and Numurkah health services. Effective July 1, NCN Health now operates under a combined management and governance structure.

NCN Health CEO, Jacque Phillips said, “We welcome the new board and look forward to working closely together to enhance local health care for the community.

“The new board brings together a strong and diverse team of highly skilled, experienced, local and community-oriented leaders who are passionate about the region and committed to high quality health care for local people.

“We are delighted that there are 12 members sitting on the new board, including local representatives from the previous Nathalia, Cobram and Numurkah boards, plus one new member.”

Newly appointed board directors include, Dale Brooks (chair), Susan Logie (vice chair), Patricia West, Melissa Nicoll, Nathan Morris, Chris McCallum, Kade Beasley, Mewan Dissanayake, Andrew Lelliott, Kate Hodge, Jennifer Gould and Suni Campbell.

The proposal for voluntary amalgamation was approved by the Minister for Health and the Department of Health and Human Services last week, and was also unanimously supported by the three previous boards following extensive community and staff consultation, due diligence assessment, and careful consideration of the benefits and issues – with a focus on improving access to care for local communities.

More information on the amalgamation can be found at www.ncnhealthservices.org.au