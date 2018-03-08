Health services unite to support ageing Australians David Lee

EIGHTEEN health services from northern and central Victoria and southern New South Wales have formed a consortium to provide aged care at home for senior Australians, in what is believed to be an Australian first.

The Community Interlink consortium was officially launched in Shepparton recently and was established following major changes to Commonwealth Home Care funding reforms in 2015, in which smaller health services would find it challenging to continue providing Home Care.

GV Health director community care, Gordon Ross said, “We wanted to ensure that senior members of our communities would always have access to Home Care services from a locally governed provider.”

With GV Health as the lead agency, Community Interlink members include Euroa Health, Natalia Health, Numurkah District Health Service, Benalla Health, Seymour Health, Yarrawonga Health, Mansfield District Hospital, Northeast Health Wangaratta, Indigo North Health, Yea & District Memorial Hospital, Beechworth Health Service, Albury Wodonga Health, Tallangatta Health Service, Nexus Primary Health, Alexandra District Hospital, Gateway Health and Kilmore & District Hospital.

Community Interlink governance group chair, Suzanne Miller said, “The primary goal of the consortium is to build on a shared philosophy and commitment to supporting local communities via local health services.

“The focus is to build on the services’ capacity and track record of sustainable support to people at the point of need.

GV Health CEO, Trevor Saunders said, “GV Health is proud to lead this excellent initiative.

“This initiative is about ensuring that they receive the best care and helping them to live independently in their own home for as long as possible; if they decide that’s where they want to be.”