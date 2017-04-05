Healthy boost for GV Health David Lee

GV HEALTH will share in a $60M boost from the Andrews Labor Government to secure the latest advances in medical equipment and modernise vital engineering infrastructure.

Eleven hospitals to receive funding from the $35M Medical Equipment Replacement Program and 10 hospitals to receive funding from the $25M Engineering Infrastructure Replacement Program.

The funding supplied to GV Health will allow the hospital to replace a fixed digital X-ray unit.

Labor Upper House Member for Northern Victoria, Jaclyn Symes said, “We are making sure patients at GV Health can get the high quality care they need and deserve, sooner and closer to home.

“By upgrading equipment and infrastructure, we’re giving our hard working doctors and nurses at Goulburn Valley Health the support they need to do what they do best – which is keeping us healthy and saving lives.”