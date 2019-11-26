Help those in need with a truly practical gift

WITHOUT the help of appeals such as the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal, there are many who would go without during Christmas, and you can donate to the appeal now.

Kmart officially kicked off its 31st year of the appeal together with The Salvation Army in Shepparton recently, to support disadvantaged people across Australia and New Zealand, which last year locally helped to support 400 families across the region.

The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal is Australia’s largest and longest running Christmas gift collection appeal, having raised more than eight million gifts for people doing it tough, with close to 400,000 gifts being collected every year.

This year’s appeal will run until Christmas Eve, with financial contributions accepted until January 31, 2020.

Get involved in the appeal by: