Helping bring tourists back to the High Country

The much-loved event, Opera in the Alps is on again for its 24th year in historic Beechworth in northeast Victoria.

This year Opera in the Alps is set to play a vital role in helping attract tourists, city folk and music lovers back to the high country after the devastating and widespread fires of December and January. 50 free tickets to Opera in the Alps will also be given to local firefighters and SES volunteers who have helped their communities so selflessly over the prolonged bushfire season.

Held in the afternoon and early evening of Saturday, March 14 on the shaded fairways of Beechworth Golf Club, the event features guest soloists mezzo soprano Silvia Colloca, tenor Samuel Dundas, aspiring young opera singers, and international didgeridoo player, William Barton in a packed program of favourite opera repertoire and well-known music. There will also be great outdoor feasting with special thanks to local food and wine vendors.

Gates open at 3pm, with performances from 6pm to 8:40pm. For more information, visit www.operainthealps.com.au.