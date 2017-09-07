Helping fill little Aussie tummies David Lee

IT’S devastating to learn that statistics show that one in eight school children across Australia go to school hungry or go without lunch, but this is what stemmed locals, Lyndon Galea and Bernie McCarthy to create Eat Up Australia.

For the last four years, the need for the organisation’s services has grown so much that not only are nine schools on board locally, but 160 schools across the state take on the over 3,000 sandwiches that are made by volunteers to help fill little Aussie tummies.

In fact, in Melbourne, Eat up Australia has had the likes of big banks, media outlets, sporting clubs such as the AFL and even professional fighters from the UFC volunteer their time to make sandwiches for the cause.

Eat Up Australia local leader, Bernie McCarthy said, “In 2013 Lyndon saw an article in the paper about teachers talking about how the children aren’t being provided with lunch or are forgetting their lunch.

“He decided to grab some fruit and make some sandwiches and drop them off at schools. He gave me a call and asked if I wanted to lend a hand and I thought it was such a great way to give back.

“The need is definitely there, which is shown through how many schools are now on board.

“It’s a serious problem for the kids, so it’s nice to be able to do something to help.

“We recently held a sandwich making session at Goulburn Valley Grammar where year 9 students helped make over 400 sandwiches. It’s good for the kids to learn that there are others out there that are less fortunate and can help to do something about it.

“We generally deliver the sandwiches at the start of the school term and mid term, and we’re always happy if others which to come on board and lend a hand.”

If any businesses or schools want to help out they can do so by visiting ‘eatupaus’ on Facebook or visiting www.eatup.org.au