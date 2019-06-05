Helping hand for kids of the community

Locals are being encouraged to dig deep into their pockets this month and give to a great cause, with the annual Give Me Five For Kids (GM5FK) fundraiser launching this week on Monday, June 3.

Now in its 25th year, Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser has raised over $2.5 million for paediatric wards of local hospitals and children’s health-related charities, benefitting over 40 children’s hospital wards.

The 2019 GM5FK fundraiser launched with 95.3 Triple M broadcasting live at Goulburn Valley Health’s Children Ward and interviewing many of those involved.

GV Health has benefitted greatly from local contributions from GM5FK over the years and this year, the money raised will go toward purchase of two new Infant Isolette Cots for the special care nursery.

GV Health CEO, Matt Sharp said, “With the renovations underway at the moment, we are planning to increase our special care nursery from eight to ten cots. These specialist, Infant Isolette Cots cost about $30,000 each and are the type with special monitors, gas tanks, and a perspex cover that you may recognise from TV.”

The new equipment for the hospital also means better services and as a result, more frequent visits from Melbourne-based specialist surgeons.

GV Health executive director of clinic operations, Donna Sherringham said, “Thanks to the two new cots from the money raised, a specialist paediatric surgeon, Dr Tom Clarnette from the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, is able to increase his number of visits to Shepparton.”

There are loads of great events organised throughout Shepparton where you can help contribute to GM5FK. Local events include Girls Night In at Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club, The Annual Trivia Night at the Aussie Hotel, Lisa’s Plant Sale, GV Vets’ Give Your Pet a Nail Trim For Kids, GM5FK Morning Tea at Triple M, and McDonald’s North Shepparton, South Shepparton and Mooroopna will all contribute by selling GM5FK Faces for the month of June.

To donate or create an event of your own, visit www.giveme5forkids.com.au – because together, imagine the difference we can make!