Helping local families in need

Shepparton Marketplace is aiming to raise over $3,000 in donations to assist local community organisation, the Caroline Chisholm Society – Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Service (CCS-GV), in a two-week donation drive to support families that need it most in our local community.

Relying solely on donations and solely on volunteers to provide a range of free essential services to pregnant women and families, last year CCS-GV helped over 600 local families.

From now until September 6, Shepparton Marketplace shoppers can donate kids clothes (new or quality used items up to size 10), nursery equipment, formula, nappies and maternity clothing items at the donation collection point opposite Big W. Donated items will be given directly to Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Service at the end of the campaign and Shepparton Marketplace will match donations up to $3,000.

Shepparton Marketplace centre manager, Theresa Lowe said, “Supporting local families with young children is central to Shepparton Marketplace. We see this as an important way to raise awareness and support and really make a difference in our community.”

Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Service lead practitioner, Maree Chin said, “CCS-GV is open to anyone needing support. Donations and volunteering from the community are both important in our work, so we would love to see the local community get behind this wonderful initiative. The community’s generosity will ensure we can keep providing good, clean baby and maternity clothing, bedding and nursery equipment as well as our free support Service to those that need it the most in our region.”

For more information or to donate, visit Shepparton Marketplace at 110-120 Benalla Road or visit www.sheppartonmarketplace.com.au