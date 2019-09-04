Helping Shepparton towards zero-waste

With climate change and our environmental footprint on everyone’s radar these days, it can sometimes feel overwhelming when there’s so much to do and you don’t know that you as an individual can really do much to help.

Bodhi Studio can help, with a large range of organic wholefoods, personal care and cleaners available in bulk to save you money and reduce plastic waste. From greens, lentils, dried fruits, cereals, teas, to dishwashing and cleaning liquids, dental floss, razors, deodorant, skin care and cosmetics available. They are also hoping to expand the range in the near future and bring in more local products.

Bodhi Studio owner and naturopath, Kelly Dreyer said, “I hope Shepparton will get on board and try to implement some changes into their lives to head towards a waste-free environment.

You don’t have to be completely zero-waste or even want to be. But just a few small changes to your shopping can make a big difference to the environment. Whether it be taking your own bags shopping, using a keep cup for your daily coffee or a metal straw when you’re out and about. These are all small changes that can be easily implemented into your life.”

“Buying in bulk and reusing your containers means you’re not paying for packaging and means our pricing is comparable to supermarkets. You can bring your own clean container in, whether it’s a glass jar or plastic container, fill it up and take it home.”

Head into Bodhi Studio for all your zero-waste needs covered, with yoga and naturopathy also available. Bodhi Studio is located at 14 Edward St, Shepparton. Call Kelly on 0407 844 169 or head to www.bodhistudio.com.au for more information.