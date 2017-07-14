Helping to ensure safe driving for life David Lee

SAFE driving is something that everybody benefits from and to help ensure that all road users are doing the right thing, successful educational initiative, CoolHeads Young Driver Program will again offer insight into what happens following a road accident, and teaches participants of the lifelong impact one wrong decision can have.

Guest speaker at this month’s CoolHeads’ program, Jayne Walters’ life changed forever on November 30, 2015, when a driver failed to give way and struck her vehicle.

Jayne said, “I was travelling to work with my 16 year old son, Cooper in the car with me and when we went through a T intersection the driver’s side door was struck by a driver who failed to give way. He died at the scene and I was airlifted to the Alfred hospital in Melbourne. I had three bleeds on the brain, a broken C2, fractured sternum, fractured pelvis in two spots, a fractured right hip, broken nose and cheekbone, 15 ribs were broken, I had a break in my lower back and a displaced knee.

“I spent three weeks in intensive care, another two weeks in the trauma unit and then was transferred to rehab for three months where I was placed in a halo.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it.

“It’s important for road users to remember that all decision you make on the road can leave behind devastating effects. The people that are left behind, and the lives of victims of road accidents are changed forever.

“This accident changed my whole life. I can’t do things now that I used to do and I have a long way to go.

“These things can happen and it might not be your fault.

“I encourage road users to slow down, follow the road rules and don’t drive while distracted or fatigued.”

The CoolHeads’ program will run from 7pm sharp on Wednesday, July 19 at Eastbank, Welsford Street, Shepparton.

For further information, phone Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson on 5820 5830 or Senior Constable Dean Lloyd on 5820 5870.