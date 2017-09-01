High flying fun at Aeroclub Open Day David Lee

HAVE you ever wondered what it would be like to fly, or interested in learning more about aviation, past and present? Then you cannot miss the Goulburn Valley Aeroclub Open Day this Father’s Day.

Running from 10am to 3pm on Sunday at the Shepparton Airport, Melbourne Road, Kialla, the day promises some high flying fun for the whole family, with displays anticipating to include touring aircraft such as a Vans RV6, Piper Warrior and a Victa Air Tourer that is over 50 years old. There are also set to be some antique planes including a Piper Tri Pacer from the late 1948 and a Cessna 120 from 1947 and training aircraft including a Tecnam P92 Super Echo, Cessna 172 and Cessna 182.

There will also be formation flying displays, a barbeque and the opportunity for children to sit in a plane.

Goulburn Valley Aeroclub president, Andrew Clement said, “The open day is all about showcasing what our club is all about. Those who attend have the chance to do a trial intro flight, take joy flights with Secure Air Flight Training.

“If people are interested in aviation but may not necessarily wish to get their licence, there will be information about joining the club where they can learn more about aviation.”