High Street pedestrian crossing installation

FROM Friday this week, VicRoads will be installing a signalised pedestrian crossing on High Street between Maude Street and Corio Street.

The works, which are part of VicRoads and Greater Shepparton City Council’s $1.2M Shepparton Pedestrian Improvements Project are expected to be completed by April and will see the installation of lights between two sets of traffic lights that are just over 200m apart.

During this work, temporary lane closures on High Street may take place and speed restrictions will also apply, with minor delays possibly experienced.

Regional Roads Victoria acting regional director, Nathan Matthews said, “We know that pedestrians are our most vulnerable road users, that’s why we’re providing safer crossing options in the busy and growing Shepparton CBD.

“This crossing will give pedestrians a safe place to cross, with the lights acting to slow down drivers including B-Doubles.

“We’re working with Greater Shepparton City Council to make it safer and easier for pedestrians to get from A to B.”