Higher education opportunities expand

LOCALS looking to learn about legal studies and criminology will now have the option of studying locally as La Trobe brings Crime, Justice and Legal Studies to the Shepparton campus in 2020.

The new major series of subjects will form part of the Bachelor of Arts and can be combined with any number of subjects through flexibility of the arts program.

The program offers a perspective on the nature, role and impact of law in society. Students will take a deep look into criminology and criminal justice, incorporating the perspectives of many disciplines including history, sociology and politics.

Graduates who have completed this major can look forward to career outcomes in a range of government departments including human services and corrections and justice, working in areas such as human rights, advocacy, community education, research and policy, legal and the social and welfare sectors.

La Trobe University head of campus, Elizabeth Capp said, “The introduction of Crime, Justice and Legal Studies is an exciting one as we have seen an increase in students wanting to study such topics, as well as an increase in employers looking for people with these skills. We are always pleased to add something new to the campus and look forward to commencing this new major next year.”

Applications for the course are now open with the course to start in March 2020. For more information, please visit www.latrobe.edu.au or call 5820 8600 to book a consultation.