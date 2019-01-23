Historical Indigenous works added to SAM Collection

A RE-IMAGINED scene depicting the landing of Captain James Cook and the First Fleet at Botany Bay in 1788 has become the Shepparton Art Museum’s latest Indigenous artwork acquisition.

Created by Wathaurung/Wadawurrung artist, Marlene Gilson, the works continuing her exploration of significant events of national importance, challenging mainstream historical narratives, in which Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices and experiences have often been absent or played a peripheral role.

The work depicts Aboriginal people in both a traditional setting, as well as dressed as Captain Cook and those of the First Fleet arriving and setting up camp. The artist’s use of humour allows the audience to engage with the work in a light hearted way but cleverly about a significant event in history that continues to colour our lives today in diverse and for Aboriginal people traumatic ways.

SAM director, Dr Rebecca Coates said the work was an important acquisition for the museum.