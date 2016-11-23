History wall unveiled to celebrate 20 years David Lee

SHEPPARTON’S GOTAFE has had a special week this week, launching a new history wall in the TAFE’s entrance foyer to commemorate 20 years. But the celebrations didn’t stop there with the completion of stage 2 of the horticulture and conversation land management student’s garden facelift being announced, and work produced by cultural arts students and works developed by students at the recent World Skills Competition in Melbourne also showcased in the foyer.

The history wall displays a timeline of the provision of education on the Fryers Street Campus since the 1800s.

GOTAFE CEO, Paul Culpan said, “This site (GOTAFE on Fryers Street) has always been an integral part of the Shepparton community, with countless educational institutions calling Fryers Street home since 1874 when the Shepparton State School number 1469 opened its doors.

“We are proud to continue this long legacy of providing education to our community here in Fryers Street and to celebrate we have created a historic wall time lining key moments in history.

“We would like to thank PM Research Services and the Lost Shepparton Shop for their assistance in rummaging through the archives sourcing historical data, newspaper articles and photos.

“If anyone has any memorabilia from their time at GOTAFE, or any of the past schools or colleges that once occupied this site, we have display cabinets available. If you have any items of interest, please contact GOTAFE.”

GOTAFE horticulture trainer, Robyn Saunders praised the horticulture students for their work creating a welcoming space in front of the campus and restaurant.

“As a trainer, it is hugely satisfying to see our students develop such a wide range of skills and knowledge while building this new landscape. It is great to be working on a site which is highly visible, as it gives our students an opportunity to demonstrate what they are capable of firstly designing, then constructing,” Robyn said.