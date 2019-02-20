Hitting the beach in Shepparton

IT may be coming to the end of summer, but to help keep the warm feeling of the season going, and to give shoppers something a little extra during the Summer City Market, Shepparton Show Me and Greater Shepparton City Council installed a beach themed shop in the Maude Street Mall.

Complete with deck chairs, beach umbrellas, floaty rings, inflatable flamingo, beach balls and even pools and pool accessories, the shop was designed to create hype surrounding the lead up to the Summer City Market.

Greater Shepparton City Council Place Manager, Bonnie McIntosh said, “We thought it would be good to have a bit of fun and dress up one of the windows in a summer theme for the market.

“We’d like to thank Clive Young for letting us do it.”