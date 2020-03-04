Hitting the road to help bushfire affected communities

The GMCU team has been undertaking a variety of different activities to contribute to fundraising efforts in response to the devastating bushfires in Victoria and southern NSW.

GMCU CEO, Melissa Ralph said, “We started by pledging a donation of $100 for every loan approved during February 2020 to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

“Deeply affected by the plight of wildlife in the fires, our staff then teamed up to hold a staff competition, raising funds internally for the Wildlife Victoria Bushfire Appeal.

“Further, with our ten local branches being based in regional areas, and recognising the devastating effect that these fires have had on communities just like ours, we have now joined the #emptyesky project, encouraging GMCU staff to take a road trip to one of the many towns affected by the recent bushfires on a paid day off work,” said Ms Ralph.

Each GMCU staff member is being given a $50 gift card to spend on local goods and services on their adventure to inject money back into the communities and help those towns bounce back.

For more details on the #emptyesky campaign and to see how you could also get involved, visit emptyesky.com.au