Hoare appointed new director David Lee

GREATER Shepparton City Council has appointed Phillip Hoare as its new director infrastructure/city engineer, who began the role from Monday last week.

Mr Hoare has a strong connection to Greater Shepparton having been born, raised and educated in the area. He also lives locally and comes from a family with a farming background in the area.

He has completed a civil engineering degree at Monash University in Melbourne and has post graduate diplomas in Water Engineering, Municipal Engineering & Management and was also a participant in the Fairley Leadership program in 2001.

With a career of approximately 30 years, Phil worked initially in local government, including time with the City of Shepparton in the late ‘80s to early ‘90s, before moving to the water industry where he has worked with Goulburn Murray Water for 22 years.

Phil’s experience includes senior management roles across a broad range of business functions including infrastructure management activities such as design and construction, strategic asset management, project management; customer service and operational roles covering administration, strategic business planning, customer engagement and consultation.

Phil said, “I have four children and together with my partner Helen we enjoy spending time with family and friends, my personal interests include fishing, watching and playing sport. I’m a keen cyclist and enjoy Australian Rules particularly when Richmond is winning.

“I have a strong affinity and connection to the region and a passion to ensure it is an enjoyable, safe and prosperous place to live.”

“I am committed to ensuring the infrastructure directorate is vibrant, forward thinking and customer focused and that the team are proud of the services they provide to the community. These services need to be innovative, effective and efficient and meet the community’s expectations.”