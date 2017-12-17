Holden pitches in for club’s new roller David Lee

IT’S been 60 years since the Shepparton & Youth Club United Cricket Club has had a new cricket pitch roller, but that is all about to change thanks to a donation of $15,000 through Holden’s Home Ground Advantage program.

Local Holden dealer, Thompson Motor Group handed over the cheque last week, with the cricket club pitching in the addition $10,000 to purchase the reconditioned roller, which is hoped to see the club through the next 20 years.

Thompson Motor Group dealer principal, Jarrod Thompson said, “Local sporting clubs play a really important role within their communities and we are thrilled to help invest in their futures.

“Anything we can do to help the local community is great.”

Shepparton & Youth Club United Cricket Club vice president, Tony Giblin said, “The new roller is similar to the one used at the MCG and having been battling with the old one for the last 60 years, this is a great thing for the club.

“We will be contributing funds toward the roller that we have raised through various fundraising efforts.

“We will no longer have to sit in a seat with no padding and deal with something that we cannot get parts for.

“We’d like to thank Holden for their contribution.”