Holistic approach to children’s health

TWO new doctors have recently joined the team at Better Health Medical Centre in Shepparton and are ready to take appointments at the Wyndham Street Clinic.

Dr Khalid Hassan and Dr Amol Daware are paediatricians who have extensive experience working in Australia and are excited to be bringing their skills to Goulburn Valley and Better Health Medical Centre.

The health and wellbeing of children are most important and the doctors can help with a range of issues like growth and development, autism, ADHD, diabetes, asthma and various other general paediatric problems.

Better Health Medical Centre is now well set up for looking after your ongoing health requirements. Whether your needs are long term continuity of care or short term illness, the efficient and caring team is there to help.

Better Health Medical Centre is located at 77 Wyndham Street, Shepparton. There is copious off-road parking available (behind the building) and the convenience of a pathologist located right next door.

For more information or to book an appointment, call Better Health Medical Centre on 5897 7288.