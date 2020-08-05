Holistic approach to good health

Wulumbara in Yorta Yorta language means, large communal fire, a place where people can come and feel safe. It is also the name of the physical good health program designed for local first nation people. It is a gymnasium that seeks to be more culturally appropriate and devoid of the intimidation that a commercial gym might invoke.

Primary Care Connect is about bringing members from isolated groups in the community together and to be conscious of how they take care of themselves, particularly during this period of added isolation the pandemic is creating.

Levi Power and Klarindah Hudson are Aboriginal health coaches running the Wulumbara program at Primary Care Connect, A that seeks to empower the community to work out in a friendly environment.

“The program aims to engage and promote good health among the community taking on a boot camp style of workout that is fun,” said Levi.

“Within the facility, we have a number of health professions that people can call upon so our programs give access to other programs that address issues such as substance and alcohol abuse, domestic violence and the like if needed. “

Primary Care Connect is a non-profit community health organisation located at 399 Wyndham Street, Shepparton and can be contacted on 5832 3200.