Horses, ferrets, rides, oh my!

It’s almost that time of year again when the Shepparton Showgrounds is filled with carnival rides, animals, and fun for the 143rd Annual Shepparton Show!

This year will be just as jam-packed and full of fun as last year, with something for the whole family to come along and enjoy. This year’s highlights will include the Rings of Fire Horse Show Spectacular, which is the only one of its kind in the world. It involves horse and rider jumping through six rings on fire with cannons pushing flames 20 feet into the air, whip-cracking and horsemanship displays.

The Rural Clinical School University of Melbourne will be providing free health checks and conducting the Teddy Bear Hospital to decrease anxiety amongst children when attending the doctor.

Also on offer this year is the Brophy Bros Circus, ferret racing, meet and greet with 1U Lamby, arts and crafts, sheep shearing display and championship dog show, cattle, goats and poultry judging, rides, showbags and food with flavours from all over the world!

If you want to show off your artistic talents, make sure to get your entries into the arts and crafts exhibition by Friday, September 20.

The Shepparton Show will be held at the Shepparton Showgrounds on October 11 and 12. For all schedules, entries and more information, visit www.sheppshow.com.au or contact 5821 4677.