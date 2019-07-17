Horticulture exports grow to rival Australian lamb and dairy

As Australia’s horticulture sector continues to go from strength to strength, horticulture exports have grown to $3.2 billion rivalling lamb and mutton ($3.6 billion) and dairy ($3.5 billion) according to the ‘In Focus: Horticulture’ report released by NAB.

At NAB Agribusiness in Shepparton, managing partner Dave Davies says this trend is great news for the Goulburn Valley.

Agribusiness is our region’s second largest employer, it generates $600 million in farm gate value and locally we estimate one in three job directly connected to the food production, manufacturing and distribution sector.

“We’re seeing a significant impact in certain horticulture industries as a result of the China-Australia free trade agreement reached in 2015. Citrus exports have doubled in the past four years and the agreement is likely to drive the market even further forward.

“This region dominates in apple, pear and stone fruit production and the outlook for fruit and vegetables is strong. At NAB, we’re focused on helping the sector navigate this opportunity.

“Recent Banking Code of Practice changes also came into effect from 1st July with security for borrowers and guarantors being improved and also services to vulnerable clients,” Mr Davies said.

“With the NAB, we aim to be integral with the community. We give each of our 55 employees two paid volunteer days to use in any aspect of community service.”

If you would like to know more, get in contact with NAB Shepparton by visiting their offices at 381 Wyndham Street Shepparton, or by phoning 13 22 55.