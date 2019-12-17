Hot weather safety

THE heat of summer can come on without warning and catch you off guard, so when the heat strikes, be summer savvy and take good care of yourself and those around you.
Heat safety tips:
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids
- Be mindful of those more vulnerable than you; young children, the elderly and travellers not used to the Australian heat
- Avoid dehydrating liquids like alcohol, coffee, tea and caffeinated soft drinks
- Protect against the heat with lightweight, light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing
- If working outdoors, work at an even pace, know your limits and don’t push yourself to hard
- Avoid getting sunburn and wear sunscreen and a hat when outdoors
- Be alert to signs of heat-related illness – know what to look for and check on others that might be risk
- Avoid lengthy periods in the direct sun, find shade to regularly retreat to
- Eat small meals, more often, including fruits high in fibre and natural juices