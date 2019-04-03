How will franking credit removal affect you?

THE Goulburn Valley Branch of the Association of Independent Retirees (AIR) has concerns about the potential removal of franking credits and is holding an information session for the community to learn more about it.

Running on Monday, April 15 from 10:30am at The Overlander Hotel, the session will be presented by OzPlan Financial Services director, Laurie Pennell, who will explain and discuss franking credits and how they affect those in attendance.

AIR chairman, Bruce Lloyd said, “If there is a change of government at the upcoming election there will be people who will be affected by the removal of franking credits that are paid in cash into their accounts to offset taxable income or for having non-taxable superannuation, which is a significant portion of their income.

“We are opposed to the removal and so we are inviting the public who feel they may be affected to come along to the session.

“We think the average per person loss will be around $4,000.”