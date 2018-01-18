Huge crowds expected Editor

Up to 2,000 spectators to converge on pinnacle country swimming event

AQUAMOVES will be a hive of activity over the coming week as preparations ramp up for the Victorian Country Swimming Championships being hosted here in Shepparton.

The three day carnival is the pinnacle long course event for country swimmers from across Victoria and will see 13 districts comprising of 73 clubs, officials and supporters converge on Shepparton to take part in 108 events running from January 26 to 28.

In local terms, the Championships will be well represented with the Goulburn Valley District Swimming Association consisting of representative swimmers from Benalla, Cobram, Kyabram, Mooroopna and Shepparton swimming clubs.

Goulburn Valley and District Swimming Association president, Rod Jackson said, “Last year’s event held at Sale attracted 676 competitors, but with 12 other districts comprising of 68 clubs, and a more central location we believe we will welcome approximately 800 competitors this year.

“The preparation is a collaboration between swim districts. We’ve formed a district committee, which has been working with Greater Shepparton City Council, whom are our major event partner and Aquamoves.

“This is a premier country swimming event and particularly given Aquamoves facilities and the amount of real estate around the facility, none of the clubs can replicate the kind of environment which Aquamoves provides. We expect over 2,000 people as a result of the event consisting of spectators, parents, grandparents and supporters.”

Rod said Greater Shepparton City Council has been a wonderful support, particularly with the marketing of the event and Shepparton Tourism is also assisting so that competitors, their families and spectators can find accommodation in the region.

“A lot of our local businesses have also come on board to support the event. We give a gift bag to each of the competitors and a lot of our local businesses have provided products to be included in the gift bags.

“A big shout out to our sponsors and supporters, without their support we wouldn’t be able to host an event like this. There’s a lot that goes into the infrastructure. The seating alone is $15,000 so it’s really necessary.

“We’ve got a number of hopefuls within our Shepparton Swimming Club to look out for including the likes of Brennan Swift and Sasha Jones, both are names to look out for and should swim pretty well. Darcy Guthrie who has qualified for State level previously will be in with a good show, Ollie Guthrie should be in with a chance as well.”

Aquamoves centre manager, Marcus Cook said, “Preparations for the event are well under way and on track as we work with the Goulburn Valley and District Swimming Association and Greater Shepparton City Council’s Events department to deliver a successful Swimming Championships.

“Aquamoves will be a hive of activity. Grandstand seating catering for over 500 people will be installed and the arrival of temporary shade structures and food vans will create an exciting and spectator friendly environment. Additional toilets and waste management will be in place and support staff will also be on hand to ensure that swimmers, coaches and supporters enjoy the event.

“An event like this allows the centre to showcase itself as a premier regional aquatic facility. Without a doubt we have a unique facility, featuring lush garden surrounds and set against the backdrop of Lake Victoria and the natural bush setting of the Goulburn River.

“Only the 50m Pool will be closed to the public during the event. The remainder of the Aquamoves facility, including the outdoor leisure pool, Splash Park, indoor pools, spas and sauna will remain open and accessible to the public.

“Please note that the 50m Pool and three lanes in the 25m Pool will be unavailable to the public from 4pm on Thursday, January 25 until 5pm on Sunday, January 28.”

Goulburn Valley and District Swimming Association would like to thank their sponsors:

